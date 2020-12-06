UrduPoint.com
All Exercises Of Opposition Parties To Get NRO: Murad

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 08:10 PM

All exercises of opposition parties to get NRO: Murad

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Sunday said the objective of the whole exercises of the opposition parties was only to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from the government but they would be failed in that regard.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was holding public gatherings during the spreading of coronavirus as they were trying to put the pressure on the government but the present government was not scared of their political gatherings.

The minister said Maryam Nawaz was trying to protect her father corruption which had made during the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz governments.

He said PML-N leadership had done massive corruption and money laundering during their ruling period but now they were expressing themselves as well wisher of the people, adding whole Nawaz Sharif's family was at abroad and mostly were them declared absconders from the courts of the country.

Murad Saeed said Nawaz Sharif should have to return in the country if he was well wisher of the people in real sense but he would never come back because opposition parties were using the people for their own interests.

He said PDM was using different tactics for getting relaxations in corruption cases which were registered against their leadership but the government was not ready to make any compromise over the issue of accountability process of the corrupts.

Replying to a question, he said the people had rejected public gatherings of PDM and they were avoiding to attend their political gatherings because people were well aware about corruption of the opposition parties leadership.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only hope of the people and they were showing full confidence on his honest leadership as the results of the Gilgit Baltistan general elections was the ample proof in that regard, he added.

He said the government had controlled on coronavirus in effective manners during the first wave of the virus and now it was making all out efforts to stop spreading of the deadly virus by adopting comprehensive strategy just like earlier.

He urged that people to avoid attending big gatherings in this crucial time of pandemic and they should have to adopt all standard operating procedures (SOPs) with letter and spirit otherwise the deadly virus could spread at the large scale in the country and would be out of control.

