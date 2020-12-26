All existing industrial units exempts from area notified for RUDA

On the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, all the existing industrial units were exempted and would not be relocated from the area notified for Ravi Urban Development Project (RUDA).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :On the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, all the existing industrial units were exempted and would not be relocated from the area notified for Ravi Urban Development Project (RUDA).

A spokesman for RUDA, SM Imran and Senior Member board of Revenue Punjab Babar Hayat Tarar disclosed this during a meeting with the local industrialists at Mehmood Booti area near Ring Road on Saturday.

These industries would continue to function at their present places and residential localities, which did not fall in the course of river, would not be acquired.He added that settlements on 2500 acres of land would not be acquired for the project.

During the meeting, local industrialists welcomed Prime Minister's pro-people decision and expressed complete satisfaction over the guarantee given to them. They thanked the Prime Minister of Pakistan and Chief Minister Punjab for removing apprehensions about their businesses by clarifying the situation in this regard.

SM Imran briefed the industry owners about the details of the project and answered their questions in this connection.

He highlighted that a large number of settlements were sprung up in the flood prone area of the river Ravi during the past few decades,adding that these settlements were in grave danger due to the release of flood water by India at any time.

Acquisition of such localities would be a compulsion, he added.

He informed that RUDA would be a complete city spreading on of 120,000 acres of land,planned according to the modern standards and will be developed in three phases spanning over 30 years.

He told that in the first phase of the project, a 46 kilometers long lake would be set up by erecting 28 feet high walls on both sides of the river, besides constructing barrages at three places. He said that seven water treatment plants would be set up under this project which would treat 836 cusecs of water daily for supplying to the lake.

This lake would be used for collecting water and for saving it from being wasted, he said and added that this water could then be used for irrigation purposes in an area of 340 km along the river.

He said that the construction of this lake would improve ground water level in provincial capital.

He further informed that this would be an environment friendly city where six million saplings would be planted and 10,000 acres of land would be set aside for forest and orchards.

Chairman PHA Yasir Gilani and Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Abdul Rauf Mehr were also present on the occasion.