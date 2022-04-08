All eyes on PM speech today after SC verdict on NA Speaker’s ruling

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Imran Khan says he has always fought and will continue to fight for Pakistan till the last ball.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 8th, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan has pledged to fight for Pakistan "till the last ball."

Taking to Twitter, PM Imran, after the apex court verdict, had announced that he would address the nation once again this evening.

He said, "I have called a cabinet mtg tomorrow as well as our parliamentary party meeting, and tomorrow evening I will address the nation. My message to our nation is I have always and will continue to fight for Pakistan till the last ball,".

Now all eyes are on his address in today’s evening.

The Supreme Court had earlier restored the National Assembly after it declared the government's decision to dissolve the assembly and NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri's ruling as unconstitutional.

The top court ordered National Assembly Speaker Asad Qasier to summon the session on Saturday (April 9) and not later than 10:30am to allow the vote on the no-confidence motion against the premier.

The PM also called a meeting of the Federal cabinet and PTI's parliamentary party to chalk out the future course of action on Friday (today).

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary said that the prime minister summoned an emergency party meeting where he was given a briefing by the legal team in context of the apex court judgment and possible options on Thursday night.

The reports suggested that various options were under discussion including en masse resignations from the legislatures to thwart the "designs of the combined opposition" during the meeting.

The PM, just hours before the judgment, inaugurated the Pakistan Emergency Helpline (PEHEL-911)on Thursday, addressing the ceremony said that the fundamental responsibility of the state was to protect the life and property of its citizens and if it abdicated from this, then the state does not remain a state.

Imran said after the 18th Amendment, the country looked fractured unfortunately, as the provinces were on the one side and the federal government on the other. "On this project, we all must be on one page, as this is in the interest of all. And, this is a major step towards the vision I had 25 years ago of building a welfare state on the principles of Madina state,” he added.