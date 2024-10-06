'All Facilities Available At Burn Units In Punjab'
Umer Jamshaid Published October 06, 2024 | 05:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Punjab Social Protection Authority Vice Chairperson Jahan Ara Wattoo has said that burn units had been functioning at state-run hospitals in Punjab to provide medical treatment to patients.
She expressed these views while inspecting arrangements and facilities for medical treatment of patients at the burn unit at Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH).
Incharge Burn Unit and plastic surgeon Dr. Mughees Amin apprised the Vice Chairperson about medical facilities being provided to the patients. He said that all necessary facilities were also available at the unit for victims of acid attacks.
Jahan Ara said that the provincial government had been playing a remarkable role in upgrading hospitals by providing adequate funds and all necessary machinery and medicines.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024
Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts
Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing
Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden
Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige
RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar
Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty
Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floods
Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to any attack
LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mirpur University students push for updated career focussed curriculum25 seconds ago
-
Federal government imposes ban on PTM35 seconds ago
-
Objective of PTI protest to derail economy, spread anarchy: Tarar10 minutes ago
-
PPP to join JI rally20 minutes ago
-
08 dead, 1504 injured in 1411 RTCs in Punjab31 minutes ago
-
Two villages inundated in canal breach31 minutes ago
-
GCU Hyderabad gets 1st position in Sindhi, English debate contest40 minutes ago
-
Overpopulation: a threat to food security, healthcare, housing services41 minutes ago
-
PTI protests and rallies cause price surge and supply shortages in Hazara division41 minutes ago
-
MHIT's entrance exam for free, advanced IT courses attracts 5000 youth50 minutes ago
-
PPP South Punjab denounces attack on Senator Sherry Rehman51 minutes ago
-
DG Kan police arrests 502 dacoits, seizes Rs97.5 mln valuables51 minutes ago