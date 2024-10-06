'All facilities available at burn units in Punjab'

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Punjab Social Protection Authority Vice Chairperson Jahan Ara Wattoo has said that burn units had been functioning at state-run hospitals in Punjab to provide medical treatment to patients.

She expressed these views while inspecting arrangements and facilities for medical treatment of patients at the burn unit at Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH).

Incharge Burn Unit and plastic surgeon Dr. Mughees Amin apprised the Vice Chairperson about medical facilities being provided to the patients. He said that all necessary facilities were also available at the unit for victims of acid attacks.

Jahan Ara said that the provincial government had been playing a remarkable role in upgrading hospitals by providing adequate funds and all necessary machinery and medicines.