All Facilities Available For Smog-affected Patients At LGH: MS

Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2024 | 05:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) The Medical Superintendent of Lahore General Hospital (LGH), Dr. Faryad Hussain, announced on Saturday that all necessary facilities are in place at LGH for the treatment of individuals affected by the ongoing smog crisis. Addressing the media on Saturday, he stated that all directives issued by the Punjab Health Department in response to the health emergency caused by smog have been fully implemented.

To ensure prompt medical care, doctors will be available for patient check-ups in the outdoor department from 8 am to 8 pm. All medical services for smog-affected patients will be provided free of charge. Additionally, Dr. Faryad emphasized that during the health emergency, no leaves will be permitted for doctors, nurses, health professionals, and other staff, with strict departmental action promised against absenteeism.

Specialist doctors in pulmonology, ophthalmology, ENT, pediatrics, medicine, and gynecology have been instructed to remain vigilant. Administrative doctors and the Deputy Chief Nursing Superintendent have also been directed to conduct daily inspections of all departments to ensure smooth operations.

Dr. Faryad Hussain appealed to citizens to limit unnecessary outdoor activities and advised motorcycle riders to wear protective glasses and face masks to reduce exposure to smog.

The Punjab Health Department has declared a health emergency in the wake of the worsening air quality, and hospitals across the province are working to manage the surge in smog-related illnesses.

