All facilities available in LU hospital to face COVID-19 pandemic

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Medical Superintendent Liaquat University Hospital Dr. Siddique Pahore on Tuesday directed doctors and para medical staff to discharge their duties with dedication to face any untoward situation with reference to surge in COVID-19 cases in Hyderabad as predicted by NCOC.

Chairing a meeting of the hospital management which attended by the Director Administration Abdul Sattar Jatoi, Additional Medical Superintendent General Dr. Shahid islam Junejo, Additional Medical Superintendent (para Medical) Dr. Shaukat Lakho and others, Dr. Pahore said in order to face any untoward situation arising out of surge in coronavirus cases all arrangements had been made by the hospital administration.

He urged upon doctors, para medical staff and nurses to take COVID-19 test samples of all patients while attendants should strictly be made bound to adopt Standard Operating Procedure against coronavirus pandemic.

Civil hospital Hyderabad is a main hospital of Sindh where patients from other provinces and 15 adjoining districts frequently visit here for getting treatment facilities, Dr. Pahore said.

The MS directed all senior doctors to ensure their availability in the hospital round the clock to face coronavirus pandemic.