All facilities being ensured at new shelter home, says DC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :The renovation of new shelter home situated at general bus stand has been reached in final stages.

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak paid visit to the shelter home and reviewed renovation work here on Sunday.

Speaking on this occasion, DC said that the shelter home was being given beauty touch as per directions of Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He said that all the facilities were being ensured in the shelter home like a better rest house.

Mr Khattak said that better arrangements of drinking water, security and others will be provided at the shelter home.

He said that the free meal facility will be available to passengers and homeless people residing in the shelter home due to presence of Langarkhana there.

He informed that the beds and blankets will be shifted to new shelter home from temporary panahgah soon.