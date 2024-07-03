Open Menu

All Facilities To Be Provided To Participants Of Muharram Processions: Town Chairman

Faizan Hashmi Published July 03, 2024 | 09:28 PM

All facilities to be provided to participants of Muharram processions: Town Chairman

Chairman Saddar Town Mansoor Ahmad Sheikh on Wednesday said that the town administration is employing all its available resources to provide municipal facilities to the participants of processions during Muharram-ul-haram

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Chairman Saddar Town Mansoor Ahmad Sheikh on Wednesday said that the town administration is employing all its available resources to provide municipal facilities to the participants of processions during Muharram-ul-haram.

Mansoor Ahmed Shaikh along with officials concerned visited Tahiri Masjid Syedna Muhammad Burhan Road Saddar and other areas to inspect the ongoing road carpeting and street lights here.

He said that that he is personally monitoring the action plan set up to provide all possible municipal facilities to the mourners of Imam Hussain (A.S).

He said that the works to remove the encroachments on the routes of the procession.

Related Topics

Road Saddar Mosque All

Recent Stories

Livestock dept vying to make Umerkot, Tharparkar d ..

Livestock dept vying to make Umerkot, Tharparkar districts animal disease free

2 minutes ago
 Mayor Larkana reviews Muharram arrangements

Mayor Larkana reviews Muharram arrangements

3 minutes ago
 Major UK tabloid The Sun backs Labour in election

Major UK tabloid The Sun backs Labour in election

3 minutes ago
 Under-fire Kenya govt says to review state salary ..

Under-fire Kenya govt says to review state salary hikes

3 minutes ago
 CM grieved over death of five people in traffic ac ..

CM grieved over death of five people in traffic accident

3 minutes ago
 EU gives conditional nod to Lufthansa's proposed I ..

EU gives conditional nod to Lufthansa's proposed ITA Airways stake

3 minutes ago
European stocks advance on French election hopes

European stocks advance on French election hopes

6 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 417 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 417 power pilferers in 24 hours

7 minutes ago
 Kiani briefed about health facilities provided in ..

Kiani briefed about health facilities provided in Bahawalpur

7 minutes ago
 US trade deficit expands less than expected in May ..

US trade deficit expands less than expected in May: govt

2 minutes ago
 French ex-foreign minister Roland Dumas dies aged ..

French ex-foreign minister Roland Dumas dies aged 101

2 minutes ago
 World Bank delegation calls on Local Government Mi ..

World Bank delegation calls on Local Government Minister

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan