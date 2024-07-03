- Home
All Facilities To Be Provided To Participants Of Muharram Processions: Town Chairman
Faizan Hashmi Published July 03, 2024 | 09:28 PM
Chairman Saddar Town Mansoor Ahmad Sheikh on Wednesday said that the town administration is employing all its available resources to provide municipal facilities to the participants of processions during Muharram-ul-haram
Mansoor Ahmed Shaikh along with officials concerned visited Tahiri Masjid Syedna Muhammad Burhan Road Saddar and other areas to inspect the ongoing road carpeting and street lights here.
He said that that he is personally monitoring the action plan set up to provide all possible municipal facilities to the mourners of Imam Hussain (A.S).
He said that the works to remove the encroachments on the routes of the procession.
