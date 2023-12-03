Open Menu

All Facilities To Be Provided To People At Their Door Steps: Mayor Peshawar

Muhammad Irfan Published December 03, 2023 | 06:10 PM

All facilities to be provided to people at their door steps: Mayor Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali Sunday said that all resources would be utilized to provide facilities to the people at their door steps and such services would be continued without any break.

The young generation, he said, should control their emotions and direct all their energies towards sports activities. Sports equipment will be provided for sports activities without any discrimination in all areas, he added.

He was addressing a gathering wherein people from different parties joined Jamiat Ulema e Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) in Gulbahar area. The people of Peshawar presented problems related to their area, including gas, HDP pipe, iron tanks, removal of towels, drain, main drain of Asad Anwar Colony, street lights, transformer, electricity and gas load shedding.

Haji Zubair Ali said that he was trying to provide facilities to the people at their doorsteps.

He issued instructions and directed the staff to resolve their problems on a regional basis.

On the occasion of the joining program, Maulana Hussain Ahmad Madani, Advocate Haji Mohammad Saeed, Maulana Shahid Jamal, and Fazlur Rahman, Haji Rahmatullah, Talat Iqbal, Chairman Imran Naveed, Chairman Azal Sher Haji Amin Gul, Haji Zaramash and Haji Farid Gul were also present who welcomed those who joined JUI-F.

The dignitaries were also present and congratulated the new entrants in the party.

On this occasion, Mayor Peshawar said that the popularity of JUI-F was increasing day by day and people were leaving other parties and joining JUI-F and inshallah once again, JUI-F would be proved a popular party that believed in serving the people of all areas without any discrimination or party affiliation.

APP/ijz/1730

Related Topics

Load Shedding Peshawar Sports Electricity Young Gas Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

9 hours ago
 Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after m ..

Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after magnitude 7.6 quake

18 hours ago
 Awareness seminar on autism held

Awareness seminar on autism held

19 hours ago
 General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Sta ..

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited troops at Kh ..

19 hours ago
 CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush te ..

CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush terrorists

19 hours ago
Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiat ..

Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiatives of Living Indus Initiativ ..

19 hours ago
 14th KUST's convocation held

14th KUST's convocation held

19 hours ago
 Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USG ..

Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USGS

19 hours ago
 Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after ..

Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after appointment

19 hours ago
 Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrat ..

Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrate on Dec 3

20 hours ago
 Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance fr ..

Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance framework for climate response

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan