All facilities to be provided to people at their door steps: Mayor Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali Sunday said that all resources would be utilized to provide facilities to the people at their door steps and such services would be continued without any break.

The young generation, he said, should control their emotions and direct all their energies towards sports activities. Sports equipment will be provided for sports activities without any discrimination in all areas, he added.

He was addressing a gathering wherein people from different parties joined Jamiat Ulema e Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) in Gulbahar area. The people of Peshawar presented problems related to their area, including gas, HDP pipe, iron tanks, removal of towels, drain, main drain of Asad Anwar Colony, street lights, transformer, electricity and gas load shedding.

Haji Zubair Ali said that he was trying to provide facilities to the people at their doorsteps.

He issued instructions and directed the staff to resolve their problems on a regional basis.

On the occasion of the joining program, Maulana Hussain Ahmad Madani, Advocate Haji Mohammad Saeed, Maulana Shahid Jamal, and Fazlur Rahman, Haji Rahmatullah, Talat Iqbal, Chairman Imran Naveed, Chairman Azal Sher Haji Amin Gul, Haji Zaramash and Haji Farid Gul were also present who welcomed those who joined JUI-F.

The dignitaries were also present and congratulated the new entrants in the party.

On this occasion, Mayor Peshawar said that the popularity of JUI-F was increasing day by day and people were leaving other parties and joining JUI-F and inshallah once again, JUI-F would be proved a popular party that believed in serving the people of all areas without any discrimination or party affiliation.

