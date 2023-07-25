All factions of PML-N joins hand for the success of Tehsil Havelian chairman candidate

(@FahadShabbir)

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :In the electoral race for the chairmanship of Tehsil Havalian on Tuesday all factions of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have been united by the efforts of the Federal minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javaid Abbasi, Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha, Sardar Arsal Parvez.

According to the details, all PML-N factions are unanimously supporting the PML-N candidate, Malik Talha Asif for chairman Tehsil Havelian slot. They are actively running the election campaign, mobilizing their respective groups and supporters in different areas of Tehsil Havalian.

PML-N workers are enthusiastically supporting the candidacy of Malik Talha Asif. In the previous elections for Tehsil Havalian, the Muslim League-Nawaz had faced internal divisions and lost the election but this time, all the party leadership has taken this election as a challenge and is actively running the election campaign.

Local leadership, including District President Malik Muhabbat Awan, General Secretary Zulfiqar Javaid Abbasi, former provincial assembly candidate Malik Arshad Awan, and district president of Youth Wing Malik Waqar Arshad Awan, along with the entire PML-N workers, have focused on the Havalian election.

They are engaged in their own typical ways throughout Tehsil Havalian.

Yesterday, former provincial assembly member Sardar Orangzeb Nalotha while talking to journalists from Havalian, said that the PML-N candidate Malik Talha Asif will achieve success in a resounding manner.

He further said that the party is united, and we, along with Murtaza Javaid Abbasi, Sardar Arsal Parvez, Malik Arshad Awan, and others, are working hard for the success of Malik Talha Asif.

August 6 will be a day of good news of Malik Talha Asif's victory, the entire party is together, running his election campaign with full force, adding Sardar Aurangzeb said.