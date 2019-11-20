All federal offices to be converted into E-offices by June 2020

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ):National Information Technology Board (NITB) Wednesday stated that all federal government offices will be converted into E-offices by June 2020.

This was informed by the officials of NITB in 9th National Assembly standing committee on Information Technology which met here with Member National Assembly (MNA) Ali Khan Jadoon in the Chair.

The committee was apprised that a few ministries have been upgraded as E-offices while NITB was working on integration of data nervous system which will provide a central plate form for communication within all the public departments.

The officials of NITB told the house that a new communication system in the lines of Whatsapp was being introduced for federal government employees as most of the intra-government communication was being done through Whatsapp which increased the risk of important data leak.

NITB officials apprised the House that 10 lacs online applications have been received under 'Kamyab Jawan Program'. "In case of denying of application the bank is responsible to give explanation to the applicant", they added.

They said that PM youth loan has received 7000 applications over the last 5 years and their data has also been included in current programme data.

An official from the ministry informed the committee members that digitization of federal departments was underway and E-tendering was also one of the priorities of IT ministry.

To a question regarding fake news on social media, NITB official said that big social media giants such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram have been approached by the government and efforts to develop Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) were underway through different official meetings with the representative of Social media sites.

officials from NITB also informed the House about another programme named 'BootCamp' under which the officials from international giant IT hub Silicon Valley will be invited to train the federal employees in respect with different operations under Ministry of IT and Telecommunications.

PPP MNA Naz Baloch suggested the House that this training should not be restricted only for the federal employs but provincial employees of different government organizations should also be given the opportunity to get the training from IT experts of Silicon Valley.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Mazia Hameed, Ali Gohar Kahn, Kanwal Kanwal Shauzab, Makhdoom Zia Hussain Qureshi and officials from Ministry for Information Technology and Telecommunication.