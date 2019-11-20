UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Federal Offices To Be Converted Into E-offices By June 2020

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 03:53 PM

All federal offices to be converted into E-offices by June 2020

National Information Technology Board (NITB) Wednesday stated that all federal government offices will be converted into E-offices by June 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ):National Information Technology Board (NITB) Wednesday stated that all federal government offices will be converted into E-offices by June 2020.

This was informed by the officials of NITB in 9th National Assembly standing committee on Information Technology which met here with Member National Assembly (MNA) Ali Khan Jadoon in the Chair.

The committee was apprised that a few ministries have been upgraded as E-offices while NITB was working on integration of data nervous system which will provide a central plate form for communication within all the public departments.

The officials of NITB told the house that a new communication system in the lines of Whatsapp was being introduced for federal government employees as most of the intra-government communication was being done through Whatsapp which increased the risk of important data leak.

NITB officials apprised the House that 10 lacs online applications have been received under 'Kamyab Jawan Program'. "In case of denying of application the bank is responsible to give explanation to the applicant", they added.

They said that PM youth loan has received 7000 applications over the last 5 years and their data has also been included in current programme data.

An official from the ministry informed the committee members that digitization of federal departments was underway and E-tendering was also one of the priorities of IT ministry.

To a question regarding fake news on social media, NITB official said that big social media giants such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram have been approached by the government and efforts to develop Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) were underway through different official meetings with the representative of Social media sites.

officials from NITB also informed the House about another programme named 'BootCamp' under which the officials from international giant IT hub Silicon Valley will be invited to train the federal employees in respect with different operations under Ministry of IT and Telecommunications.

PPP MNA Naz Baloch suggested the House that this training should not be restricted only for the federal employs but provincial employees of different government organizations should also be given the opportunity to get the training from IT experts of Silicon Valley.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Mazia Hameed, Ali Gohar Kahn, Kanwal Kanwal Shauzab, Makhdoom Zia Hussain Qureshi and officials from Ministry for Information Technology and Telecommunication.

Related Topics

Loan National Assembly Technology Social Media Facebook Twitter Bank Hub June 2020 Media All From Government Instagram

Recent Stories

Meesha's witness says he didn’t see any act of h ..

46 seconds ago

 Traders sell Sindhi, Swati tomato at par with Ir ..

18 minutes ago

Turkey's operation kiran neutralizes 121 PKK terr ..

1 minute ago

11 'fighters', including 7 foreigners, killed in I ..

1 minute ago

Mourinho appointed Spurs boss after Pochettino sac ..

1 minute ago

Khamenei says enemy 'repelled' in protest-hit Iran ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.