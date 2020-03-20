All federal public service depts to remain closed for two weeks: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said all public service providing government offices in the Federal Capital would remain closed for two weeks (in the wake of coronavirus).

Dr Firdous, in a tweet, the safety and security of the people was the government's top priority. The directives issued by the government were for all the employees working in different departments "The staff or officers deputed on special duty will have to attend the office whereas those of 50 years of age or older are required to work from home," she added.

Similary, she said, the employees suffering from diarrhoea, cold, fever or any other ailment would also work from home.

The SAPM said day care centers in the offices would remain closed whereas the female staff and mothers of newborns were allowed to work from home.

She said in the wake of increasing risk of coronavirus, the excise and taxation, and property offices, and beauty salons would also be shut down for 15 days, Firdous said.

However, she said, shopping malls would be closed at 10 pm while for the convenience of the public, dining restaurants, food outlets and takeaway facilities would remain available.

She mentioned NADRA, Passport and Immigration Office, CDA's One Window and all other departments, where direct dealing with the people was made, had also been closed for two weeks.