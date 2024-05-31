Open Menu

All Feeders Of Category 1, 2 Fully Exempted From Load Shedding, Chief Executive GEPCO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2024 | 08:17 PM

Chief Executive Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) Engr Muhammad Ayub said on Friday that 4,600,000 customers are being supplied with load-shedding-free electricity on a total of 1003 GAPCO feeders

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Chief Executive Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) Engr Muhammad Ayub said on Friday that 4,600,000 customers are being supplied with load-shedding-free electricity on a total of 1003 GAPCO feeders.

Addressing a press conference at GEPCO Headquarters, he said currently, the current demand for GEPCO is 1780, while the supply is 1850. But recently, GEPCO had power on one feeder due to development and repair work across the region.

He said the supply is not suspended, but due to other technical reasons, only two (0.

2%) feeders of GEPCO—the Upper Chenab feeder (adjacent area of Upper Chenab village) and the Khanowal feeder (adjacent area of Khanowal village) are affected.  

Ayub said that all GEPCO feeders fall under categories 1 and 2, which are completely exempt from load shedding.

On this occasion, General Manager Operations Mazhar Naveed, Deputy Manager Public Relations Muhammad Jahangir Rana, and others were also present.

