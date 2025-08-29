Open Menu

All Flights Suspended At Sialkot Airport

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2025 | 06:40 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) All flight operations at Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) are temporarily suspended.

According to a spokesperson, floodwater is being drained from the airport and keeping in mind the current flood situation, all flight operations will remain suspended until 10pm on August 30.

A formal NOTAM has been issued regarding the suspension of flight operations, said SIAL spokesperson.

SIAL spokesperson Umair Khan said that all officers and employees of SIAL are busy with the ongoing operation to drain flood water day and night.

All resources including dewatering pumps are being brought in and all the equipments installed at the airport is completely safe.

