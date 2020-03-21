All flights to Pakistan suspended till April 4, except diplomats, special/cargo

The Aviation Division on Saturday announced to suspend operation of all international passenger, chartered and private flights to Pakistan from March 21 (2000 hrs PST ) to April 4 (2000 hrs PST ), keeping in view the evolving situation in the country due to the coronavirus disease (COVID).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :The Aviation Division on Saturday announced to suspend operation of all international passenger, chartered and private flights to Pakistan from March 21 (2000 hrs PST ) to April 4 (2000 hrs PST ), keeping in view the evolving situation in the country due to the coronavirus disease (COVID).

"This is a temporary suspension imposed due to exceptional circumstances. Upon resumption of international passenger, chartered and private flights to Pakistan, RT-PCR test certification from points of origin will not be mandatory," a spokesman for the Aviation Division said in a press release.

"Diplomats and special/cargo aircraft are exempted from the conditions above. However, they will be subjected to appropriate health screenings on arrival. They can also be isolated/quarantined as per advice of health professionals," he said.

The spokesman said the government was fully committed to ensuring the safety and security of its people, adding "the COVID-19 is a global challenge entailing a global response.

Individual responsibility is critical for collective security. Your safety lies in keeping others safe." He said the World Health Organization (WHO) had declared the COVID-19 a pandemic with most of the countries reporting the COVID-19 cases.

The spokesman said the government was making all-out efforts to deal with a rapidly evolving situation, which was a challenge, not only for Pakistan but for the whole world. "Proactive, comprehensive and coordinated steps continue to be taken to curtail the spread of COVID-19, with a view to ensuring safety and security of our nationals and people traveling to and from Pakistan."As the situation evolved, he said, the government continued to review the measures and arrangements in place, including the WHO recommendations to keep the countrymen safe.