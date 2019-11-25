All focus on good governance: Governor Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) : Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Monday said that elements aspirant of destabilising the government should wait till 2023.

Talking to the media at the Lahore High Court Bar (LHCB), he said that all difficult decisions had been taken and now all focus was on good governance. He said that welfare of masses was top priority of the present government.

"All efforts were being made to provide relief to the masses by controlling price hike," he added.

He assured that problems being faced by the lawyers community would be resolved and he would talk to chief minister in this regard.

He said that administrative changes in province would be based on merit and performance, rather than political.

"We want to make the institutions apolitical", he added.