All Four Attackers Of PSX Building Killed: Police Spokesman

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 03:43 PM

All four attackers of PSX building killed: Police Spokesman

A total of four terrorist who stormed the Pakistan Stock Exchange building on Monday, were killed in exchange of firing with police, informed spokesman to Sindh Police

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :A total of four terrorist who stormed the pakistan stock exchange building on Monday, were killed in exchange of firing with police, informed spokesman to Sindh Police.

According to him, a police Sub-Inspector and two security guards were martyred in exchange of firing with the terrorists. About injured, the police spokesman said a total of seven persons were injured that include three policemen, two security guards, an employee of psx and a citizen.

The police have collected all the latest arms, hand grenades and other material from the killed terrorists.

The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Sindh Police teams are conducting search operation in the building and surrounding areas.

A suspected car is also being searched. Evidences are being collected from the crime scene.

Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi has directed all the officers concerned to enhance the security of all the important installations, government buildings, business centers and others.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Rangers Sindh Director General Major General Omar Ahmed Bukhari visited the PSX building.

He praised the courage of officers and jawans of Rangers and Police for promptly responding and killing all the terrorists.

