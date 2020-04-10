UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Four Patients Recovering, One Discharge From DHQ Karak: Dr. Shahid

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 05:50 PM

All four patients recovering, one discharge from DHQ Karak: Dr. Shahid

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) ::Dr. Shahid Salam, Focal Person for Coronavirus in District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) Karak Friday said that out of the four confirmed patients with corona positive, one of Takht-e-Nasrati patient discharged after his test came as negative.

Talking to media men, Dr.

Shahid Salam said that the other three patients currently under treatment were in stable condition and they were recovering fast. He said their tests would be conducted next week and hopefully they would also be discharged when their tests would come as negative.

"We still need to be more careful and urged upon the people to stay at their homes and cooperate with health staff, police and other law enforcing officials who are maintaining lockdown as per the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa decision," Dr. Shahid added.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Karak National University Media Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President, others offer Salat-ut-Tauba to rid worl ..

4 minutes ago

Woman who came to get money under Ehsas Progarm di ..

26 minutes ago

COVID-19: How we’re helping Pakistan

52 minutes ago

Coronavirus can leave many countries bankrupt Mian ..

57 minutes ago

Shehzad Arbab is likely to be made Special Assista ..

2 hours ago

PM visits Hyderabad Medical Complex in Peshawar

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.