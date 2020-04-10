All four patients recovering, one discharge from DHQ Karak: Dr. Shahid

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) ::Dr. Shahid Salam, Focal Person for Coronavirus in District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) Karak Friday said that out of the four confirmed patients with corona positive, one of Takht-e-Nasrati patient discharged after his test came as negative.

Talking to media men, Dr.

Shahid Salam said that the other three patients currently under treatment were in stable condition and they were recovering fast. He said their tests would be conducted next week and hopefully they would also be discharged when their tests would come as negative.

"We still need to be more careful and urged upon the people to stay at their homes and cooperate with health staff, police and other law enforcing officials who are maintaining lockdown as per the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa decision," Dr. Shahid added.