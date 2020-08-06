All four provincial chief ministers call on prime minister

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :The chief ministers of all four provinces Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here.

The chief ministers including Sardar Usman Buzdar of Punjab, Sindh's Murad Ali Shah, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Mahmood Khan and Balochistan's Jam Kamal met the prime minister before the meeting of Council of Common Interests.

During the meeting, they discussed the overall situation and matters pertaining to the development of their respective provinces.