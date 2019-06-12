All-friendly budget 2019-20 won hearts of people: Hammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar Wednesday terming the Federal budget 2019-20 as poor-friendly, had won the hearts of the people.

Talking to Radio programme, he hailed that the budget 2019-20 was presented on based prudent economic policies pursued by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

He said the government has eliminated the duties on raw material and other items, which is positive development.

"We have also brought certain sectors into tax network that were not in the tax system before", he added.

standard sales tax has been imposed on different sectors, he explained, adding, we have tried to impose tax on rich people and also increased wages for low-income people.

Minister said, the government has also allocated funds of 152 billion rupees for development of FATA.

In short, we have tried to focus on areas that were ignored by the previous governments, he added.

The government has also allocated 43 billion rupees and nine packages for Karachi, said, adds, the federal government will also finance certain development projects underway in Karachi.