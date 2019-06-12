UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All-friendly Budget 2019-20 Won Hearts Of People: Hammad

Sumaira FH 16 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 09:10 AM

All-friendly budget 2019-20 won hearts of people: Hammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar Wednesday terming the Federal budget 2019-20 as poor-friendly, had won the hearts of the people.

Talking to Radio programme, he hailed that the budget 2019-20 was presented on based prudent economic policies pursued by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

He said the government has eliminated the duties on raw material and other items, which is positive development.

"We have also brought certain sectors into tax network that were not in the tax system before", he added.

standard sales tax has been imposed on different sectors, he explained, adding, we have tried to impose tax on rich people and also increased wages for low-income people.

Minister said, the government has also allocated funds of 152 billion rupees for development of FATA.

In short, we have tried to focus on areas that were ignored by the previous governments, he added.

The government has also allocated 43 billion rupees and nine packages for Karachi, said, adds, the federal government will also finance certain development projects underway in Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan FATA Budget Government Billion

Recent Stories

Operating companies in Ras Al Khor reach 1,765, sa ..

46 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Germany's FM

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives business representative ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives business representative ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets German Minister of Economy

1 hour ago

Vietnam jails shipbuilding executive in graft crac ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.