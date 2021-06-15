All funds meant for Sindh province to be spent on its development: Dr. Shahbaz Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said that all funds meant for Sindh province would be spent on its development instead of transferring the said amount directly to the provincial government

In a video statement, he said Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was looking for cash funds instead of development projects to carry out money laundering acts like Ayan Ali's case.

He said the Sindh government had been given Rs 4444 billion by the Federal government in the last nine years, while the situation in Sindh was deteriorating as hundreds of people had been bitten by stray dogs and also facing food shortage.

He said that international organizations were also concerned about the spread of AIDs among the hundreds of children in Larkana, but unfortunately the rulers of Sindh were not paying any heed to the issues of people and development of the province.

He said that they should listen yesterday's remarks of the Supreme Court regarding the Sindh government.