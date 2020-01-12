UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Genuine Reservation Of MQM To Be Addressed: Governor Ismail

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 08:40 PM

All genuine reservation of MQM to be addressed: Governor Ismail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Sunday assured that all genuine reservation raised by Mutahida Quomi Movement (MQM), would be removed soon.

Asad Umar, Minister for Planning and Development would have meeting with delegation of MQM, the next day, for addressing the issues being told by the members of the MQM party, he stated while talking to a private news channel program.

"We will find solution of MQM problems and hoped that the PTI led government and the partners would go together for the betterment of the people of the areas."The Governor said opposition should not be excited on the situation, because MQM would remain the part of government.

He said the government would complete ongoing work on five mega developmental projects.

Related Topics

Sindh MQM Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Governor Sunday All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Sharjah Charity House pledges US$1 million towards ..

1 hour ago

Bowardi receives Japanese State Minister for Forei ..

1 hour ago

MoI Under-Secretary, Ambassador of Montenegro disc ..

1 hour ago

UNGA President learns about UAE&#039;s inclusive s ..

1 hour ago

Al Zeyoudi highlights UAE climate action to UN Per ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law on Smart Dubai

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.