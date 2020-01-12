All genuine reservation of MQM to be addressed: Governor Ismail

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Sunday assured that all genuine reservation raised by Mutahida Quomi Movement (MQM), would be removed soon.

Asad Umar, Minister for Planning and Development would have meeting with delegation of MQM, the next day, for addressing the issues being told by the members of the MQM party, he stated while talking to a private news channel program.

"We will find solution of MQM problems and hoped that the PTI led government and the partners would go together for the betterment of the people of the areas."The Governor said opposition should not be excited on the situation, because MQM would remain the part of government.

He said the government would complete ongoing work on five mega developmental projects.