All Govt Deptt In Rawalpindi Directed To Remain On Toes For Monsoon
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2025 | 07:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) All government departments in Rawalpindi on Tuesday were directed to remain on toes in the wake of expected heavy rains in the monsoon season.
The directive to the effect was issued during a meeting held here at the Deputy Commissioner Office with Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Shehryar Shirazi in the chair.
Officers of Rescue 1122, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and other relevant departments attended the meeting, a DPR news release said.
The meeting considered safety measures in view of possible rains during the monsoon season and instructions were issued to further improve the preparations.
ADCR Shehryar Shirazi directed that a monsoon plan be prepared and provided to all institutions so that they should follow a uniform strategy.
WASA officials, while giving a briefing, said that two latest water drainage machines had been installed in the Gawalmandi area, while steps had been taken in that regard in Bhatta Mandi.
They said citizens would be informed by issuing timely alerts regarding possible rains and flooding of Nullah Leh.
According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department report, they said, there was a possibility of heavy rains in the coming days, for which short-term forecasts and alerts would be issued.
It was also discussed in the meeting that climate change and global warming were affecting the monsoon system in Pakistan, increasing the possibility of unexpected and heavy rains.
Keeping all the factors in mind, all institutions were directed to remain fully prepared at all times, the news release said.
