Open Menu

All Govt Deptt In Rawalpindi Directed To Remain On Toes For Monsoon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2025 | 07:10 PM

All govt deptt in Rawalpindi directed to remain on toes for monsoon

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) All government departments in Rawalpindi on Tuesday were directed to remain on toes in the wake of expected heavy rains in the monsoon season.

The directive to the effect was issued during a meeting held here at the Deputy Commissioner Office with Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Shehryar Shirazi in the chair.

Officers of Rescue 1122, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and other relevant departments attended the meeting, a DPR news release said.

The meeting considered safety measures in view of possible rains during the monsoon season and instructions were issued to further improve the preparations.

ADCR Shehryar Shirazi directed that a monsoon plan be prepared and provided to all institutions so that they should follow a uniform strategy.

WASA officials, while giving a briefing, said that two latest water drainage machines had been installed in the Gawalmandi area, while steps had been taken in that regard in Bhatta Mandi.

They said citizens would be informed by issuing timely alerts regarding possible rains and flooding of Nullah Leh.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department report, they said, there was a possibility of heavy rains in the coming days, for which short-term forecasts and alerts would be issued.

It was also discussed in the meeting that climate change and global warming were affecting the monsoon system in Pakistan, increasing the possibility of unexpected and heavy rains.

Keeping all the factors in mind, all institutions were directed to remain fully prepared at all times, the news release said.

Recent Stories

Etihad Credit Insurance achieves AED16.2 billion i ..

Etihad Credit Insurance achieves AED16.2 billion in insured turnover with 15.7% ..

12 minutes ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, Burjeel Holdings si ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, Burjeel Holdings sign MoU

12 minutes ago
 Rumors Link Indo-Canadian model Isha Sagar to Delh ..

Rumors Link Indo-Canadian model Isha Sagar to Delhi capitals player amid IPL 202 ..

16 minutes ago
 Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credent ..

Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Afghan Consul General

27 minutes ago
 Wasim Akram endorses Younis Khan as batting coach ..

Wasim Akram endorses Younis Khan as batting coach for Pakistan Test team

29 minutes ago
 Govt plans record petroleum levy hike in budget, f ..

Govt plans record petroleum levy hike in budget, fuel prices likely to soar

35 minutes ago
ADAFSA participates in Emirates Agriculture Confer ..

ADAFSA participates in Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2025

42 minutes ago
 Aleema Khan Urges Authorities to Engage in Dialogu ..

Aleema Khan Urges Authorities to Engage in Dialogue for Imran Khan's Release

43 minutes ago
 Restoration of Kuwaiti visas for the Pakistani com ..

Restoration of Kuwaiti visas for the Pakistani community after 19 years is a tes ..

53 minutes ago
 First Instance Body grants AFC Licence to 14 clubs

First Instance Body grants AFC Licence to 14 clubs

57 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr attends luncheon hosted by Malaysian ..

Saud bin Saqr attends luncheon hosted by Malaysian King

1 hour ago
 President of Paraguay meets Nahyan bin Mubarak in ..

President of Paraguay meets Nahyan bin Mubarak in Abu Dhabi, discusses prospects ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan