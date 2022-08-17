UrduPoint.com

All Govt Events In AJK Start With Recitation Of The Holy Quran Verses, Darood Shareef

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2022 | 09:20 PM

Since Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has made recitation of the Holy Quran and Darood Shareef mandatory before the commencement of official functions, all the public offices in Azad Jammu Kashmir have made it a practice to recite Darood Shareef next to the verses from Holy Quran before the commencement of ceremonies

The decision to this effect was taken in the recent AJK cabinet meeting, chaired by the PM AJK.

Speaker Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Anwarul Haq has also given a ruling that the assembly session should be started with recitation and Naat. A motion in this regard was moved by the PM Tanveer, said an official handout issued on Wednesday.

Pertinently, the PM, in his statement, said, "Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is a 'goodly model' for Muslims to follow and devotion to him is the basic requirement to develop morals and qualities like him.

" The PM AJK emphasized that there was a dire need to learn about all aspects of the Prophet's life to understand the real teachings and true spirit of islam. He said that Rahmatul-lil-Alameen (PBUH) Authority had been established in AJK and funds were allocated in the budget for the purpose.

"The establishment of Rahmatul-lil-Alameen (PBUH) Authority will encourage to adopt Seerat-e-Tayyaba in practical life and will focus on moral aspects," he added. The establishment of authority, he said, would be instrumental in eliminating evils from the society and inculcating Islamic teaching and values amongst the young generation.

