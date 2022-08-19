All govt machinery mobilized to rescue flood affected people:Sec Agri South

(@FahadShabbir)

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab, Saqib Ali Ateel on Friday paid a visit to flood relief camp set up for the flood victims in Fazilpur here.

He inspected the facilities in the tents and directed the officials concerned to provide maximum relief to flood stranded people as flood victims were already passing through lot of hardships.

Secretary further said that the meteorological department has predicted more rains and urged the people to move to safer places while protecting themselves and their animals.

Mr Saqib said that all the government machinery was mobilized to rescue flood affected people. The flood victims were being provided three times meal, food hampers and other relief materials in the flood relief camps.

Later, Secretary reviewed the tents set-up for temporary accommodation of flood hit people, relevant record and relief materials and facilities in Fazilpur.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that the relief materials was only for the flood victims and it would be delivered to them in a better and organized manner while any negligence regarding facilities in the relief camps would not be tolerated.

"We have to take special care of our flood victim brothers and sisters during this testing time."Meanwhile, Secretary Agriculture South Punjab heard complaints from the flood victims about the relief activities and issued orders for immediate redressal.