All govt schools curriculum textbook available on PCTB website

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :The Punjab Curriculum and Textbook board has uploaded all its textbooks for school students on the official website to facilitate the students during lockdown in the province.

According to the PCTB spokesperson on Friday, this step has been taken to ensure continuity in the educational process of the students which was affected due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, all books of class nursery to class 12 could be downloaded from the website free of cost.

The PCTB spokesperson informed that no fee would be charged on downloading these books and both public and private school students can enjoy this facility.

It is expected that more than 15 million students would be benefited through the books available on the website.