All Govt Schools Curriculum Textbook Available On PCTB Website

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 09:22 PM

The Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board has uploaded all its textbooks for school students on the official website to facilitate the students during lockdown in the province

According to the PCTB spokesperson on Friday, this step has been taken to ensure continuity in the educational process of the students which was affected due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, all books of class nursery to class 12 could be downloaded from the website free of cost.

The PCTB spokesperson informed that no fee would be charged on downloading these books and both public and private school students can enjoy this facility.

It is expected that more than 15 million students would be benefited through the books available on the website.

More Stories From Pakistan

