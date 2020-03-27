(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, Dr Zafar Mirza Friday said all the practical steps and efforts taken by the government against coronavirus outbreak were before the public and situation would be normalize after April 05.

Talking to a private news channel, he said,"We are living in present and planning about future that how to completely control and curb this deadly pandemic."He said the government was not hiding anything from the nation and telling a truth about number of coronavirus patients, adding that there were many variations of the virus which should be studied.

Replying to a question, Dr Zafar Mirza lauded the role of religious scholars and clerks in creating awareness among the masses.