All Health CEOs, MSs To Be Appointed On Merit: Minister
Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2024 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir announced on Thursday that all chief executive officers (CEOs), medical superintendents (MS), and consultants in the healthcare sector would be appointed on merit and performance.
Speaking at a meeting held at the Project Management Unit here, he said, “No political pressure or recommendations will be tolerated in this process.” Highlighting the challenges faced in districts without appointed CEOs, the minister stated that their absence had been causing difficulties in managing the administrative and financial operations of hospitals. He affirmed that filling these positions would improve healthcare delivery across district and tehsil hospitals.
During the meeting, Secretary Health Nadia Saqib provided a briefing on the progress of CEO appointments in Kasur, Sargodha, Chakwal, Rajanpur, and Mianwali. Online interviews of potential candidates for these districts were conducted to ensure transparency.
Khawaja Imran Nazir remarked that the phase-wise appointments of CEOs would help ensure effective healthcare services in government hospitals. He also emphasized that the performance of all appointed CEOs and MSs is being monitored digitally to maintain accountability and improve service quality.
The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Admin Rana Muhammad Hussain, Deputy Secretary Admin Sarmad Ali, and other officials.
Recent Stories
Anwar Gargash meets German Minister of State at Federal Foreign Office
National Committee of Biosecurity discusses global epidemiological developments
Vogue Dental and Aesthetics Clinic in Lahore - Transforming Smiles and Skin with ..
PITB Software Engineering Wing Hosts First “Mela Fest” Event
Federal Tax Authority holds second forum to honour its strategic partners
Shah Mehmood Qureshi, KP CM Gandapur and 14 others indicted in May 9 GHQ attack ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model
UCI President announces plans for new Abu Dhabi branch
MoHAP, SCFA honour partners supporting Heat Exhaustion Prevention Campaign 2024
ADAFSA launches inaugural Farmers’ Market at Liwa International Festival – M ..
Team PMLQ Punjab congratulates Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce ..
Dubai Health hosts inaugural Dubai Health Research Conference 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Meeting discuss progress on anti-polio campaign59 seconds ago
-
Minister welcomes collaboration between public, private sectors1 minute ago
-
PFA initiates school nutrition programme1 minute ago
-
PITB Software Engineering Wing hosts first 'Mela Fest' event1 minute ago
-
CJP visits remotest districts of Punjab1 minute ago
-
All health CEOs, MSs to be appointed on merit: minister1 minute ago
-
Public-Private discussion share insights for crafting sustainable solutions to empower women entrepr ..11 minutes ago
-
Condolence11 minutes ago
-
Funds provision to 7,500 schools linked to online verification of students: PEF11 minutes ago
-
Christmas festival held in Sukkur11 minutes ago
-
Khawaja Salman extends Christmas greetings to Christian community11 minutes ago
-
Christmas Celebrations: Police directed to make foolproof security11 minutes ago