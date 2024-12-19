Open Menu

All Health CEOs, MSs To Be Appointed On Merit: Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2024 | 07:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir announced on Thursday that all chief executive officers (CEOs), medical superintendents (MS), and consultants in the healthcare sector would be appointed on merit and performance.

Speaking at a meeting held at the Project Management Unit here, he said, “No political pressure or recommendations will be tolerated in this process.” Highlighting the challenges faced in districts without appointed CEOs, the minister stated that their absence had been causing difficulties in managing the administrative and financial operations of hospitals. He affirmed that filling these positions would improve healthcare delivery across district and tehsil hospitals.

During the meeting, Secretary Health Nadia Saqib provided a briefing on the progress of CEO appointments in Kasur, Sargodha, Chakwal, Rajanpur, and Mianwali. Online interviews of potential candidates for these districts were conducted to ensure transparency.

Khawaja Imran Nazir remarked that the phase-wise appointments of CEOs would help ensure effective healthcare services in government hospitals. He also emphasized that the performance of all appointed CEOs and MSs is being monitored digitally to maintain accountability and improve service quality.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Admin Rana Muhammad Hussain, Deputy Secretary Admin Sarmad Ali, and other officials.

