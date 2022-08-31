UrduPoint.com

All HESCO Grids, Feeders Fully Operationalized : Khurram Dastgir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2022 | 09:11 PM

All HESCO grids, feeders fully operationalized : Khurram Dastgir

Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir on Wednesday that all grids and feeders under Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (JESCO) had been fully operationalized in 13 districts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir on Wednesday that all grids and feeders under Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (JESCO) had been fully operationalized in 13 districts.

On the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he had been staying among the flood affected people of Sindh for the last seven days, the minister said in a statement issued here.

He said water pumping motors were working round the clock in the cities for draining out water.

He said some 143 feeders had also been restored in areas of Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) despite coming vast areas under water.

The minister said electricity infrastructure was intact in two southern districts Jaffarabad and Nasirabad of Balochista.

However, the flash flood has washed away the transmission lines which was main hurdle to restore electricity, he said.

He said Quetta Electric Supply Company and National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) with the assistance of National Highway Authority was working day and night to restore the transmission lines.

He said electricity would be restored to the maximum areas of Balochistan in next few days after restoration of Dadu-Khuzdar 220 kV transmission lines.

He said Peshawar Electric Supply Company teams were also actively working for restoration of electricity in Kohistan, Charsadda, Swat and Tank districts.

Related Topics

Sindh Shahbaz Sharif Peshawar Balochistan Prime Minister Quetta Electricity Flood Water Swat Company Hyderabad Sukkur Charsadda Kohistan Tank Nasirabad Khurram Dastgir Khan NHA All Southern Electric Power Company Limited

Recent Stories

Google trained over 800 Pakistani women developers ..

Google trained over 800 Pakistani women developers

3 minutes ago
 Secy reviews World Literacy Day programmes

Secy reviews World Literacy Day programmes

3 minutes ago
 EU Should Try to Return to Diplomacy With Russia - ..

EU Should Try to Return to Diplomacy With Russia - Luxembourg's Foreign Minister

3 minutes ago
 China's netizen population reaches 1.051 billion, ..

China's netizen population reaches 1.051 billion, boosted by 5G network infrastr ..

3 minutes ago
 Pioneer batch of SIOHS-JSMU Dental House Officers ..

Pioneer batch of SIOHS-JSMU Dental House Officers complete training

11 minutes ago
 Five more diagnosed with fatal coronavirus

Five more diagnosed with fatal coronavirus

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.