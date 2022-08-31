All HESCO grids, feeders fully operationalized : Khurram Dastgir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir on Wednesday that all grids and feeders under Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (JESCO) had been fully operationalized in 13 districts.

On the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he had been staying among the flood affected people of Sindh for the last seven days, the minister said in a statement issued here.

He said water pumping motors were working round the clock in the cities for draining out water.

He said some 143 feeders had also been restored in areas of Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) despite coming vast areas under water.

The minister said electricity infrastructure was intact in two southern districts Jaffarabad and Nasirabad of Balochista.

However, the flash flood has washed away the transmission lines which was main hurdle to restore electricity, he said.

He said Quetta Electric Supply Company and National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) with the assistance of National Highway Authority was working day and night to restore the transmission lines.

He said electricity would be restored to the maximum areas of Balochistan in next few days after restoration of Dadu-Khuzdar 220 kV transmission lines.

He said Peshawar Electric Supply Company teams were also actively working for restoration of electricity in Kohistan, Charsadda, Swat and Tank districts.