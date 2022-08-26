All hotels in Bahrain, Kalam declared as relief centers to shelter tourists

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The district administration Swat has declared all the hotels in Bahrain and Kalam as relief centers free accommodation and food are being provided to all stranded tourists

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :The district administration Swat has declared all the hotels in Bahrain and Kalam as relief centers free accommodation and food are being provided to all stranded tourists.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Swat, Ibrar Wazir talking to APP said that presently around 1200 tourists are staying in these hotels.

He said that after declaration of flood emergency, tourists do not need to get panic as safe places have been arranged for stay and onward safe exist.

He said that tourists are requested not to panic and contact their respective Tehsil Administration.

"We have arranged safe places.

Focal Person for Babuzai is Amjid (03479864411) and Madyan,Bahrain and Kalam is Irfan (03143535888)" Taking to APP, he said that district administration on the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has mobilized 1000 human resource,machinery of Rescue,WSSC,TMA and local government teams on ground and taking part in relief and rescue operation.

He said teams have distributed food and non food packages in three thousand families and assured that damages to houses and property will be compensated in a week.

He said that electricity has been restored restored in the flood affected areas and clean drinking water being provided to residents.