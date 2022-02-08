UrduPoint.com

All Housing Projects Of WWF To Be Completed In Stipulated Time: Ayub Afridi

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2022 | 05:30 PM

All housing projects of WWF to be completed in stipulated time: Ayub Afridi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Ayub Afirdi said that all housing projects of Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) would be completed on priority basis and all facilities should be provided therein.

He made these remarks during his visit to Workers Welfare Fund to evaluate the performance and discuss future plans of it, said a press release issued here Tuesday. The Advisor was briefed on the ongoing and planned housing projects for the workers in Islamabad and Taxila.

He said that the labor and working class was at the heart of the Prime Minister's vision to uplift the living standards of the population.

He also reviewed the performance of death and marriage grants, as well as educational scholarships being provided by WWF to the registered workers.

He emphasized that the process of disbursement of these grants should be streamlined and workers must be facilitated as this was the critical times of their lives.

He stated that educational scholarships should be expanded to maximize coverage and provide a better opportunity to the future generations of workers.

He listened to the issues and hurdles faced by the administration of the Workers Welfare Fund and ensured full support in all respect.

He said that the Ministry was keen to promote Workers Welfare Fund in order to safeguard rights of each and every worker of the country.

