UrduPoint.com

All Humans Belong To One Parents Prophet Adam (AS), Eve: Hameed Shaheen Alvi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2023 | 12:00 AM

All humans belong to one parents Prophet Adam (AS), Eve: Hameed Shaheen Alvi

MIRPUR (AJK) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 14th Feb, 2023 ):Adviser to former Prime Minister of AJK, Hameed Shaheen Alvi, has reminded all humans belonging to any religion or social pattern, their blood lineage belongs to one parents - Prophet Adam (AS) & his spouse Eve.

"Entire global humanity is one, however, differences of their personal preferences and priorities which separate them from one another", he said while delivering a roadside lecture on "Human bonds And Commonness of Future" which was attended by a large number of teachers of social sciences.

He explained that all three divine religions - Judaism, Christianity and islam teach the truth and belong from one parents of entire human beings on earth.

He appealed to the religious and social scholars to spread this truth in their periodic talks, pressers and in gatherings across the globe.

He also suggested that based on one parents, the unity of all humans should be made a part of the academic syllabus by all world universities.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Azad Jammu And Kashmir Jew Christian All From Blood Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Cold, dry weather likely in most parts of country: ..

Cold, dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD

8 minutes ago
 Punjab polls date not fixed as Governor to approac ..

Punjab polls date not fixed as Governor to approach LHC for clarification

8 minutes ago
 Sticky US inflation hits stocks, London strikes re ..

Sticky US inflation hits stocks, London strikes record

8 minutes ago
 US in Talks With Bern on Guantanamo Bay Prisoner T ..

US in Talks With Bern on Guantanamo Bay Prisoner Transfer to Switzerland - Offic ..

8 minutes ago
 Putin, Aliyev, Discussed Russian-Azeri Trade, Econ ..

Putin, Aliyev, Discussed Russian-Azeri Trade, Economic Cooperation - Kremlin

10 minutes ago
 Swiss Parliament Rejects Proposal to Lift Syria Sa ..

Swiss Parliament Rejects Proposal to Lift Syria Sanctions That Harm Civilians

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.