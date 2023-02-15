All humans belong to one parents Prophet Adam (AS), Eve: Hameed Shaheen Alvi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (AJK) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 14th Feb, 2023 ):Adviser to former Prime Minister of AJK, Hameed Shaheen Alvi, has reminded all humans belonging to any religion or social pattern, their blood lineage belongs to one parents - Prophet Adam (AS) & his spouse Eve.

"Entire global humanity is one, however, differences of their personal preferences and priorities which separate them from one another", he said while delivering a roadside lecture on "Human bonds And Commonness of Future" which was attended by a large number of teachers of social sciences.

He explained that all three divine religions - Judaism, Christianity and islam teach the truth and belong from one parents of entire human beings on earth.

He appealed to the religious and social scholars to spread this truth in their periodic talks, pressers and in gatherings across the globe.

He also suggested that based on one parents, the unity of all humans should be made a part of the academic syllabus by all world universities.