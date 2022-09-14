All hurdles to be removed for timely completion of housing projects: Minister

Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasay on Wednesday said that all the hurdles in completing stalled housing projects would be removed to ensure provision of accommodation to middle class

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasay on Wednesday said that all the hurdles in completing stalled housing projects would be removed to ensure provision of accommodation to middle class.

Addressing the distribution of allotment letters to the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), the minister said that it was priority of the coalition government to provide housing facility not only to the government employees but also to general public as well.

He said around seven housing projects had been stalled for a long time and unfortunately no priority had been given by the previous government during the last four years.

"Now the development work of these projects has been revived and under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, all the stalled projects would be completed soon," he added.

The minister said the government believes in completion of all public welfare projects in time, and no delaying tactics by any stakeholder would be tolerated.

He said the ministry had also made a summary for allotment of quota for the lawyers, journalists, Judges, members of parliament and common citizens in the residential projects of the federal government.

Abdul Wasay said that the present democratic government was moving forward to the progress and welfare of the masses under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

"We believe in democracy and supremacy of the constitution and always struggling for it as the lawyer community of the country had also worked for it," the minister said.

He called for setting aside personal interests over the national interest.

The minister thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam-Fazl Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman for their support and confidence for giving him charge of Minister for Housing and Works to serve the masses.

Earlier, Secretary Housing and Works Iftikhar Shallwani briefed the participants about the project and said that the project was suffered a lot in past but now the Federal Government was able to deliver.

He said that projects had total 8,600 acre land in which 50 percent owned by the SCBA and 50 percent owned by the FGEHA.

Iftikhar Shallwani said that the project had as many as 4,800 plots of different sizes out of which around 2,600 hold by the SCBA and around 2,088 had with the FGEHA.