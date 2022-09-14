UrduPoint.com

All Hurdles To Be Removed For Timely Completion Of Housing Projects: Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2022 | 07:54 PM

All hurdles to be removed for timely completion of housing projects: Minister

Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasay on Wednesday said that all the hurdles in completing stalled housing projects would be removed to ensure provision of accommodation to middle class

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasay on Wednesday said that all the hurdles in completing stalled housing projects would be removed to ensure provision of accommodation to middle class.

Addressing the distribution of allotment letters to the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), the minister said that it was priority of the coalition government to provide housing facility not only to the government employees but also to general public as well.

He said around seven housing projects had been stalled for a long time and unfortunately no priority had been given by the previous government during the last four years.

"Now the development work of these projects has been revived and under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, all the stalled projects would be completed soon," he added.

The minister said the government believes in completion of all public welfare projects in time, and no delaying tactics by any stakeholder would be tolerated.

He said the ministry had also made a summary for allotment of quota for the lawyers, journalists, Judges, members of parliament and common citizens in the residential projects of the federal government.

Abdul Wasay said that the present democratic government was moving forward to the progress and welfare of the masses under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

"We believe in democracy and supremacy of the constitution and always struggling for it as the lawyer community of the country had also worked for it," the minister said.

He called for setting aside personal interests over the national interest.

The minister thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam-Fazl Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman for their support and confidence for giving him charge of Minister for Housing and Works to serve the masses.

Earlier, Secretary Housing and Works Iftikhar Shallwani briefed the participants about the project and said that the project was suffered a lot in past but now the Federal Government was able to deliver.

He said that projects had total 8,600 acre land in which 50 percent owned by the SCBA and 50 percent owned by the FGEHA.

Iftikhar Shallwani said that the project had as many as 4,800 plots of different sizes out of which around 2,600 hold by the SCBA and around 2,088 had with the FGEHA.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Supreme Court Parliament Democracy Lawyers Progress All Government Housing

Recent Stories

Royals escort queen on final journey from Buckingh ..

Royals escort queen on final journey from Buckingham Palace

1 minute ago
 FGRF enters in rehabilitation phase, plans to cons ..

FGRF enters in rehabilitation phase, plans to construct 10,000 houses for flood ..

1 minute ago
 No new power project on imported fuel in future: M ..

No new power project on imported fuel in future: Minister

1 minute ago
 World has 'never been in a better position to end ..

World has 'never been in a better position to end the pandemic': WHO chief

1 minute ago
 Proposal to Let Zelenskyy Address UNGA by Video Ma ..

Proposal to Let Zelenskyy Address UNGA by Video May Be Put to Vote This Week - S ..

41 minutes ago
 Power supply restores from Suhbatpur Grid Station ..

Power supply restores from Suhbatpur Grid Station affected by rains, floods

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.