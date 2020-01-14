All illegal bus terminals to be closed down: Secretary RTA

Secretary, Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rawalpindi Khalid Yameen Satti has said that all the illegal bus terminals would be closed down

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Secretary, Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rawalpindi Khalid Yameen Satti has said that all the illegal bus terminals would be closed down.

The documents including the permission letters for setting up bus terminals would be checked and appropriate action in accordance with the law would be taken against illegal bus stands.

He said, raids were conducted on Tuesday at different illegal bus terminals and five vehicles were impounded.

He said, The transport terminals being run illegally in different areas of the town would be closed down and shifted to designated places.

The authority has launched a crackdown against such terminals following the directives of the authorities concerned, he added.

"A grand operation in this regard is underway and the city will be cleared of the illegal transport terminals", he added.

According to a report, as many as 50 illegal bus, vans and trucks stands are illegally being run in various localities including Faizabad, Pirwadhai and Peshawar More, causing frequent traffic jam on main roads of the city.