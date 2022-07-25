UrduPoint.com

All Important Roads To Be Cleared: Says DC Sukkur

Faizan Hashmi Published July 25, 2022 | 06:20 PM

All important roads to be cleared: says DC Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Javed Ahmed on Monday has paid a surprise visit to the city to assess the situation after heavy rain.

He directed the officials to get clear all important roads and low lying areas of rainwater and asked district officers to monitor the drainage process.

The said that the low-lying areas have also been examined after torrential rain spell.

He further said that Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC), was being monitored and instructions were issued and related departments to keep all machinery in the field, adding, the operation would continue until the low lying areas were cleared.

He urged the citizens to adopt all precautionary measures during rain and clarified that efforts were being made to resolve the problems of the citizens within the available resources.

Meanwhile, Administrator Sukkur Ali Raza Ansari while talking to APP told the teams were ordered to be mobilised with machinery as the rain stopped and the operation for drainage of rainwater continued throughout the night.

