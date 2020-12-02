All indoors dinning in hotels, restaurants in KP banned

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government here Wednesday banned dinning in all hotels and restaurants due to rise in coronavirus cases in the province.

A notification of the Home and Tribal Affairs Department here stated that only takeaway and outdoor dinning services in hotels and restaurants would be allowed from today onward in the province.

Strict action would be taken against violators.