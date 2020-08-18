UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Institutions Effectively Working For Country's Speedy Development, Stability: Fawad

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 11:32 PM

All institutions effectively working for country's speedy development, stability: Fawad

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said all national institutions were effectively working under the incumbent government by playing their part for speedy development and stability of the country and masses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said all national institutions were effectively working under the incumbent government by playing their part for speedy development and stability of the country and masses.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was revamping and restructuring many country's institutions to yield desirous results.

The minister said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was functioning independently to carry out accountability process against the corrupts and plunderers to recover the looted national exchequer from them.

He said all the office bearers of NAB had appointed by the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz during their regimes, adding they were now making hue and cry over accountability process against their bigwigs allegedly involved in corruption.

He said opposition parties were using different tactics to stop accountability process against them but the PTI government under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to recover the looted national wealth from them.

Replying to a question, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the previous governments of PPP and PML-N had generated costly electricity during their tenures while the country was rapidly making progress in the energy sector due to prudent policies of the PTI government.

Replying to another question, he thanked Allah Almighty that Pakistan was major exporter of coronavirus medical equipments.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Technology Electricity Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Progress Hue Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Normalization of Ties With Israel Only Possible If ..

9 minutes ago

FPCCI discuses post COVID-19 trade issues

11 minutes ago

World Humanitarian Day 2020: Suqia UAE pledges to ..

1 hour ago

Special Olympics UAE launches the &#039;Steps Unif ..

1 hour ago

UN Chief Urges All Malians to Preserve Country's D ..

3 minutes ago

Opponents acknowledge PM Imran an honest, righteou ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.