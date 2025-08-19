All Institutions Must Play Role To Make Anti-Polio Drive Successful: DC Larkana
Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2025 | 06:30 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) An important meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Larkana Wajahat Ghaffor Mirani to review the performance of the National Immunization Days (NIDs) anti-polio campaign, scheduled to run from September 1st to September 7th, 2025.
On this occasion, a crucial meeting was held in the Darbar Hall of the DC Office on Tuesday, Larkana, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Larkana Wajahat Ghaffor Mirani.
The meeting reviewed the arrangements for the upcoming NIDs anti-polio campaign from September 1st to September 7th, 2025, and assessed the performance of the previous polio campaign.
The meeting was attended by police officials, health department officers, representatives from the education department, tehsil-level officers, representatives of the district administration, and officers from other relevant departments.
The Polio Focal Person gave a briefing, stating that Larkana district comprises four tehsils.
He further briefed, said that 97% of the target was achieved in the previous campaign, while in this campaign, our full effort will be to achieve a 100% target.
DC Larkana Wajahat Ghaffor Mirani, instructing the relevant officers, said that joint efforts are needed to eradicate polio, and all relevant institutions must play a full role to make the campaign a success. During the meeting, the DC also stated that awareness about polio should be raised among teachers and students in schools through videos.
He instructed police officers to provide all kinds of security to polio workers so that no untoward incident occurs. The meeting also discussed the challenges faced during the previous campaign, and suggestions were presented to resolve them.
Later, DC also distributed clocks in various mosques and imambargahs in Larkana city.
