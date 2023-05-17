All institutions needed to be respected : Ziaullah

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu on Wednesday said that we should put the stability of Pakistan first in the ongoing political situation in the country.

"All the institutions of Pakistan should be respected both in the country and abroad," he said.

The minister said that politics should play a role to keep the people united for the development of the country and to save them from the wrong path.

"Let's become one nation and prove our loyalty to Pakistan and be united for addressing national issues," he noted.

The minister further said, "We stand for the protection of Pakistan and its institutions at all times."