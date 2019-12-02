(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi said that for the country's progress and prosperity all the national institutions were on one page

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi said that for the country's progress and prosperity all the national institutions were on one page.

Talking to different delegations on Monday the provincial minister said that those who are day dreaming for the elimination of PTI's government were living in fool's paradise adding that people of Pakistan have given us a mandate for five years and it will complete its constitutional term.

Ansar Majeed Niazi said that political elements who wanted chaos are not sincere for the country and the nation, he said and added that the conscious people have seen their hidden faces and rejected them.

The minister said that the negative minded politicians took the nails for the sake of Pakistan's progress and prosperity adding that they should shun their personal interest for the sake of national interests.

He further said that due to the day and night struggles of our leadership now the country's economy was out of crises.

The interest seekers would lick the dust and PTI led government continue the journey of progress and prosperity, he added.