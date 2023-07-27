All institutions play role in protection of women: Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram

Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram said on Thursday that all the institutions concerned should play a role in providing protection to women in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram said on Thursday that all the institutions concerned should play a role in providing protection to women in the country.

He stated this while visiting the brutally tortured girl Ayman Qudsia and her mother Lubna Shaheen admitted to the Mayo Hospital here.

He inquired after Ayman Qudsia and her mother, who were brutally tortured by her father.

Dr Javed Akram and MS Mayo Hospital Prof Dr Haroon Hamid while talking to the media said that 13-year-old Ayman Qudsia, resident of Burewala, was wronged by her father. They said that one eye of Ayman Qudsia had been saved by the efforts of doctors.

The Department of Social Welfare and Baitul Maal would play a role in the rehabilitation of girl and her mother, they informed.

Secretary Social Welfare and Baitul Maal Zahoor Hussain has been directed to visit the girl.

The minister assured that the cruel father would be severely punished according to the law.

He said that Ayman Qudsia and her mother would be kept in the hospital till their full recovery, adding that the girl was out of danger now.

Earlier, Ophthalmologist Dr Moeen gave a briefing about the medical facilities provided to the victims.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical UniversityProf Dr. Mahmood Ayaz and other doctors were also present.