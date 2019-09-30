All institutions should work in their constitutional domain: Vice Chairman Pakistan Bar Council

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 10:22 PM

Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Vice Chairman Syed Amjad Shah Monday said all institutions should work in their constitutional domain

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Vice Chairman Syed Amjad Shah Monday said all institutions should work in their constitutional domain.

Addressing the legal fraternity at Sindh High Court Bar Association, Hyderabad chapter here, Shah emphasized that the rule of law and strict adherence to the constitution would make the federation stronger.

He called for amendment in Article 175-A of the constitution. Shah warned that the lawyers would not tolerate meddling in the Supreme Court Bar Association's upcoming elections.

Advocate Syed Qalb-e-Hassan, the independent candidate for the slot of President SCBA, a strong bar could ensure an independent judiciary.

He said the association was taking efforts the address the issues for the lawyers' hostel and for allotment of plots to the legal fraternity.

The acting President of SCBA advocate Salahuddin Gandhapuri, former President SCBA advocate Yaseen Azad, SHCBA's President Nisar Durrani, Hyderabad District Bar Association's President advocate Imdad Ali Unar also spoke on the occasion.

