All institutions should work in their domains, no one will be allowed to disrespect Parliament: Fazl

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday said that the coalition government believed in upholding the Constitution and law, and no one would be allowed to disrespect the Parliament and the people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday said that the coalition government believed in upholding the Constitution and law, and no one would be allowed to disrespect the Parliament and the people.

"All institutions should work within their constitutional domains, while politics is the exclusive domain of politicians and if anyone wants to do politics he must have to contest the election," he said while addressing a protest rally at the Constitutional Avenue.

Maulana Fazl said the coalition government partners respected the national institutions. "We have pledged to protect the judiciary, the law and the Constitution." He said it was being speculated that the PDM would abandon its movement after the today's sit-in., but it should be clear that they would never budge from their stance, continue their such protest to safeguard the national interests, and if needed against resort to staging sit-ins.

He said none of the protestors had even thought of "disrespecting the apex court" as the PDM leadership wholeheartedly respected the judiciary.

He said there were rumors about the disqualification of the prime minster. "I want to clarify that we will protect our prime minster and the Parliament at all costs." Maulana Fazl accused Imran Khan of dividing the Pakistan Army, but the PDM would foil his all nefarious attempts in that regard.

The coalition government had always stood by the armed forces and would continue doing so, he added.

Referring to the attacks on public buildings, he said India, the arch enemy of Pakistan, was jubilant today as Imran Khan was targeting the defence installations and also mocking the Pakistan Army.

"We will protect the Islamic status of Pakistan at any cost and not allow to succeed the Jewish lobby," he added.

He said strict action should be taken against the miscreants who had attacked the GHQ, Fort Balahisar, Mianwali Air Base, Corp Commander House and other public buildings.

Later, he extended his gratitude for all the leaders of PDM, including Shah Zain Bugti, Khalid Magsi and Khalid Maqbool and thanked the workers for reaching at the protest venue on a short notice.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, PPP General Secretary Syed Nayyar Bukhari, Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan chief Awais Ahmad Noorani, Balochistan National Party-Mengal chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Jamhoori Watan Party chief Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, Awami National Party Secretary Information Mian Iftikhar Hussain, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai and other also addressed the protestors.