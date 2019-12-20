UrduPoint.com
All Institutions Should Work Under Their Domains: Shahzad Akbar

Fri 20th December 2019 | 11:24 PM

All institutions should work under their domains: Shahzad Akbar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior, Barrister Shahzad Akbar Friday said all national institutions should work under their domains and ensure supremacy of law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior, Barrister Shahzad Akbar Friday said all national institutions should work under their domains and ensure supremacy of law.

The country's institutions should refrain to interfere in the affairs of other departments while the incumbent government was revamping the institutions to contribute their services to yield desirous results, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)�government under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was effectively continuing its journey of development in the country.

Replying to a question, he said the government had serious reservations over the verdict of Special Court against former president Pervez Musharraf as there were many flaws in its judgment.

