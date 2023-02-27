All institutions should work within their domain: SAPM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Tasneem Ahmad Qureshi on Monday said that all the state institutions should work within their domain to remove flaws from the system

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Tasneem Ahmad Qureshi on Monday said that all the state institutions should work within their domain to remove flaws from the system.

Talking to media at Sama House in Wazirabad, he said that the Pakistan People's Party had always supported to strengthen the institutions, as it was imperative for the progress and prosperity of the country.

He said that it was a success of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to bring the international community on one platform for rehabilitation of flood victims in the Sindh province.

He urged the institutions to work within their constitutional limits, otherwise the country would have to suffer.

He said that when the general elections would be held every party would contest these on its platform. He claimed that the PPP would again emerge as a political power in Punjab for which PPP leadership and workers were working hard.

The SAPM said that the PPP had always supported the masses in every difficult time and steered the country out of crises, adding that the PPP would maintain its tradition of serving the people.