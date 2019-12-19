UrduPoint.com
All Institutions To Work Under Defined Parameters For Better Performance: Shafqat Mehmood

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 10:43 PM

All institutions to work under defined parameters for better performance: Shafqat Mehmood

Federal Minister for Education, Shafqat Mehmood on Thursday said that all the institutions should work under their defined parameters for better performance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for education, Shafqat Mehmood on Thursday said that all the institutions should work under their defined parameters for better performance.

Creating conflicts among the institutions could not produce results, he stated while speaking in a private news channel program.

"We should strengthen the institutions for progress and prosperity of Pakistan,' he added.

Commenting on verdict of the court regarding former President, he said the language used in the decision had never been practiced before.

The minister said that we had some reservations over the wording of the judgment, which he added must be viewed.

In reply to a question about the decision of the court against Pervez Musharraf, he said an appeal should be filed against the verdict.

