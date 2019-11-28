UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Institutions Under Observation To Facilitate Common Man: Ali Muhammad Khan

Muhammad Irfan 19 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 08:38 PM

All institutions under observation to facilitate common man: Ali Muhammad Khan

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Thursday said that all the institutions were under observation to facilitate the common man at earliest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Thursday said that all the institutions were under observation to facilitate the common man at earliest.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Imran Khan was a very sympathetic human being and could not see the sufferings of people.

He expressed his views about Citizen Portal; he said Citizen Portal was a major initiative taken by the incumbent government to resolve the issues of general public. "The Prime Minister is personally observing the whole system and is committed to facilitate the masses at his best", he added.

He said, it was an opportunity for common people to have direct access to prime minister to inform about the issues they were facing.

Citizen portal was useful not only for Pakistanis but people who were living far from their homeland, he added.

The minister said, overseas Pakistanis were the backbone of Pakistan's economy and it was highly imperative to resolve their issues.

Adding "Ehsas Program" depicts the true feelings of the Prime Minister for the most neglected segments of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Man All From Government Best

Recent Stories

UK counter-extremism expert discusses challenges o ..

57 minutes ago

Emirates Post issues commemorative stamps to celeb ..

1 hour ago

DTRE scheme seminar held at SCCI

2 minutes ago

Secretary Maritime Calls on MD, IOPC

3 minutes ago

Ebola responders in DR Congo killed over conflict

3 minutes ago

Chief European Rabbi Calls for Limiting Radicals' ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.