All institutions under observation to facilitate common man: Ali Muhammad Khan

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Thursday said that all the institutions were under observation to facilitate the common man at earliest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Thursday said that all the institutions were under observation to facilitate the common man at earliest.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Imran Khan was a very sympathetic human being and could not see the sufferings of people.

He expressed his views about Citizen Portal; he said Citizen Portal was a major initiative taken by the incumbent government to resolve the issues of general public. "The Prime Minister is personally observing the whole system and is committed to facilitate the masses at his best", he added.

He said, it was an opportunity for common people to have direct access to prime minister to inform about the issues they were facing.

Citizen portal was useful not only for Pakistanis but people who were living far from their homeland, he added.

The minister said, overseas Pakistanis were the backbone of Pakistan's economy and it was highly imperative to resolve their issues.

Adding "Ehsas Program" depicts the true feelings of the Prime Minister for the most neglected segments of the country.