All intercity bus stands shifted to Super Highway

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi was informed in a meeting that all intercity illegal bus stands within the city have been abolished and shifted to the Super Highway bus terminal.

Action has been taken against 267 intercity buses operating within the city, illegally and 35 buses were impounded for violating the decision. However, they were released after assurances were given not to violate in future, said a news release on Wednesday.

Warning has been issued that permits will be cancelled if they violate the rules again.

The meeting was held at the Commissioner's office to review the implementation of the decision to shift bus terminal at the Super Highway. The meeting was attended among others by Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, DIG Traffic, all Deputy Commissioners, Secretary Provincial Transport Authority Oakash Memon .

Commissioner Karachi was informed that intercity bus stand at Sagheer hussain Shaheed Road (Saddar), MA Jinnah Road (Taj Complex), Cantt Station, Al-Karam Square, Qayyumabad, and Qalandaria Chowk have been abolished.

In the meeting, DIGP - Traffic and Deputy Commissioners told that the abolition of illegal bus stands established illegally within the city has improved traffic flow and resolved the long-standing problem of traffic congestion at these locations.

Meanwhile, Provincial Transport Authority informed Commissioner Karachi in a report that 267 intercity buses were operating illegally from various locations. Legal action was taken, and a fine of Rs 830,000 was imposed. Thirty-five buses were impounded later released after assurances were given that they would not operate within the city. Eighteen buses were warned to strictly follow the ban on picking up passengers or operating within the city.

All such inter city bus operators of inter city buses have been warned that their permits would be cancelled if any would violate the rule. Free shuttle service is being provided from these locations to the Super Highway.