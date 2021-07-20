(@ChaudhryMAli88)

All is set for celebrating Eid-ul-Azha in Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Noshehroferoze, Shikarpur, Jaccababad, Kashmore- Kandhkot and other districts of the northern Sindh on Wednesday with religious fervor and enthusiasm

The day will begin with special prayers in mosques for the peace and progress of Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah. The Sukkur residents have prepared themselves to offer Eid prayers in the morning.

There are large congregations to be held in the Sukkur for Eid prayers. After offering the Eid prayers, the faithful will sacrifice animals to mark the 10th of Zilhaj.

Eid-ul-Azha is the Festival of Sacrifice to be celebrated at the end of the Haj pilgrimage to Makkah and it commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's (A.S.) readiness to sacrifice his son to show obedience to Allah.

There are 1143 Masajid, 63 Imam bargahs, 27 Eid congregations where the Eid prayers would be offered and 36 places where combined sacrifices of the animals would take place as well as 38 camps of hides collection throught the Sukkur division. The local administrations have chalked out special security arrangements in their respective districts, especially for Sukkur on the Eid-ul-Azha to avert any untoward incident.

The Municipal administration in different talukas has also made special arrangements for the disposal of offal and other waste generated during the slaughtering of animals.

TMAs have made final arrangements in all six districts for the lifting of the offal and cleanliness of their respective areas during Eid-ul-Azha.