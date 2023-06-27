Open Menu

All Is Set For Celebrating Eid-ul-Azha Across Northern Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2023 | 05:50 PM

All is set for celebrating Eid-ul-Azha across northern Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :All is set for celebrating Eid-ul-Azha in Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Noshehroferoze, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore- Kandhkot and other districts of the northern Sindh on Thursday with religious fervor and enthusiasm.

The day will begin with special prayers in mosques for the peace and progress of Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah.

There are large congregations to be held in the Sukkur for Eid prayers. After offering the Eid prayers, the faithful will sacrifice animals.

Eid-ul-Azha is the Festival of Sacrifice to be celebrated at the end of the Haj pilgrimage to Makkah and it commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's (A.S.) readiness to sacrifice his son to show obedience to Allah.

There are 1143 Masajid, 63 Imam bargahs, 27 Eid congregations where the Eid prayers would be offered and 36 places where combined sacrifices of the animals would take place as well as 58 camps of hides collection throughout the region.

The district administrations have chalked out special security arrangements in their respective districts, including for Sukkur on the Eid-ul-Azha to avert any untoward incident.

The Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) has also made special arrangements for the disposal of offal and other waste generated during the slaughtering of animals.

Municipal Administrations have finalized arrangements for the lifting of the offal and cleanliness of their respective districts during Eid-ul-Azha.

